A petition has been launched to save a vital bus service before it is axed next month.
Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders has launched a petition on her website to save the T19 service, calling for a Welsh Government funding package to retain the route.
Last Tuesday, Llanrwst-based Llew Jones Coaches revealed the termination of the T19 bus service from Blaeneu Ffestiniog to Llandudno - just 18 months after it was reintroduced.
Unless an agreement is reached to retain it, the bus service will stop from 11 February.
The announcement drew fierce objection on social media from many of the service users who described it as ‘unfair’ on rural communities and called for an alternative to be provided by authorities.
Zoe Marie Keogh said: “My daughter has college in Conwy and she travels from Blaenau to Llandudno. That's so not fair! How’s she going to get there now? She's been training to be a nurse.”
Glenda Tobin said: “This is terrible news. Very upsetting. The council have a duty to resolve this with you.
“The Welsh Government should not encourage people out of their cars while failing to support local bus companies like yourselves.”
Llew Jones Coaches said it has no choice but to axe the service due to dwindling passenger numbers which had made it financially unviable.
After launching her petition, Ms Finch-Saunders said: “The Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement makes a clear promise that they would ask Transport for Wales to work with local authorities in North West Wales and the Welsh Government to develop plans for an integrated transport system.
“Rather than see progress, we are seeing Labour and Plaid cooperation at both the Welsh Government and Conwy county cabinet levels lead to a deterioration of public transport.
“So, to help ascertain the level of public support for the bus service, I have launched a petition on my website, which I encourage as many as possible to sign.
“Whilst I will be reaching out to Llew Jones, they have already made clear that the service is simply not commercially viable in its current form.
“If the Welsh Government, Conwy and Gwynedd cabinets are truly committed to supporting rural communities and improving our public transport system I expect them to cooperate so to be able to offer a package of financial support to help Llew Jones.
“No action will have a detrimental impact on the environment, community connectivity, the local economy, and the poorest and most vulnerable in society.”
Plaid Cymru MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has also called for an urgent meeting with the Welsh Government Transport Minister Julie James MS after the announcement.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Whilst Cyngor Gwynedd does not subsidise this service, we are aware of the recent decision by the bus provider not to continue with the T19. Our officers will be discussing the matter with Welsh Government and Conwy Council in order to consider how to alleviate any inconvenience to users.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are disappointed the operator has decided to withdraw from operating the T19 service.
“We have provided £48 million emergency bus funding to the industry this financial year to maintain bus services in Wales and approximately £150 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Transport for Wales is now working with Conwy CBC to ensure vital public transport links are maintained for rural communities along the route and this includes further improvements to the Conwy Valley fflecsi scheme, as an alternative to the withdrawn T19 service.
“We will continue to work with Transport for Wales, Bus Users Cymru and Conwy CBC to ensure passengers are fully notified of any changes.”