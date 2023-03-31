Aberystwyth and Esquel People in Partnership Association organised the screening of a film as part of their ongoing programme of events to celebrate the signing of the twinning agreement between the two towns – now into its second decade.
The screening on Friday, 17 March also highlighted the work of AEPPA in promoting closer links between them, as well as raising awareness of one of the most important episodes in recent Welsh social history.
The film shown was Separado, a mixture of road trip and musical documentary, featuring Welsh pop legend Gruff Rhys’s quest to meet up with his long lost Patagonian uncle, musician René Griffiths.
The journey takes him from Bala to Welsh Patagonia, with stops in Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Over 20 people attended this event, which was free, like all of the AEPPA’s events, thanks to the financial support of Aberystwyth Town Council and in this case logistical support from Amgueddfa Ceredigion Museum.
