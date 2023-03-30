Theatr Mwldan's Film Society screening this Sunday (2 April) is Tori & Lokita (15).
The new feature from acclaimed filmmakers the Dardenne brothers has been described by the Cardigan venue as "an absolutely stunning piece of work".
It follows a young boy (Tori) and a teenage girl (Lokita) who have left their home countries of Cameroon and Benin to make a new life in Belgium.
Follow their journey as they navigate a range of difficult and challenging experiences. Whether it be finding jobs on the black market or working to send money back to their families, their friendship provides an unbreakable bond that helps them survive. The film is on at 6.30pm.