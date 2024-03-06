Filming has started in Gwynedd on a new series of the six-part drama STAD for S4C.
The Maes Menai housing estate in the Caernarfon area is the location of the drama.
Filming will take place until June in Caernarfon and Bangor.
The series revolves around the adventures of the Gurkha family and their neighbours.
The first series of STAD was shown in 2022, a sequel to the popular series Tipyn o Stad which ended in 2008 after seven series.
The series is produced by Cwmni Da and Triongl, with Angharad Elen and Dafydd Palfrey as the main screenwriters.
S4C Drama Commissioner Gwenllian Gravelle said: "It’s very exciting that the new series of STAD has started filming. The first series, that followed the beloved characters of Tipyn o Stad – as well as some new faces – was very popular and we can’t wait for viewers to see what’s next for the residents of Maes Menai.”
The series producer, Eryl Phillips said: “It is great to build on the success of the first series of STAD. Caernarfon is unique and a special place, its people have character, backbone and energy. The series taps into these special attributes in its portrayal of the Ghurka family who face many challenges and hardships but always find a way to carry on, and you better have a smile on your face!”
Gwenno Hodgkins, who plays Carys Gurkha and was part of the cast of the original series, Tipyn o Stad, said: “I’m so pleased to be back filming. This series will be much easier than the last series, due to the Covid restrictions that were in place at the time.
“Playing the role of Carys is like stepping back into a pair of comfy shoes. Her character came easy to me. I like her as a character – but on the other hand she is incredibly stubborn and makes bad decisions."
"These estates are full of good people who are rooted in their communities and who work hard. It's a privilege to portray a member of this community."