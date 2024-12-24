A consultation on plans to charge £5 to park on Aberystwyth's promenade closes this week - and residents have reacted to the plans.
The plans are being pushed forward by Ceredigion County Council despite vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
The idea for charging for parking on Aberystwyth’s seafront had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county.
Despite the opposition from local residents and businesses, the Plaid Cymru-led Cabinet voted in September to launch a consultation on the scheme in a bid to move forward with the plans as part of efforts to plug a financial black hole in the authority’s finances.
This is despite proudly announcing in 2023 that they had decided not to bring parking charges in on Aberystwyth promenade.
The scheme is earmarked to raise £400,000 for council coffers this year, despite not having yet got the go ahead.
Aberystwyth councillor and Cabinet member Alun Williams told the September meeting: “No one likes new charges but I don’t know of any town anywhere with a comparable promenade so close to the town centre that doesn’t already charge for parking on the seafront.
“Aberystwyth is an outlier, and in truth it has made little sense that sections of such a prime location are effectively full from 9am for much of year with spare spaces few and far between.
“Charging will help create turnover so people can find a space.
“I accept this will be difficult for some local people but there are genuine benefits to be had from this.”
A report outlines that charging will be introduced along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.
The proposed rates are £3.50 for two hours, and £5 for four hours.
Blue badge holders will be exempt from charges.
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the promenade.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
Speaking to the BBC this week, former county councillor and business owner, Geraint Hughes, said: "Parking in Aberystwyth is already a joke.
"I almost pay as much in parking fines as I do in taxes.
"For someone who works in the town, where are they going to park?
"I think it's a double pronged attack. Taxes and parking. Final nail in the coffin for Aberystwyth."
Other residents interviewed on the streets of Aberystwyth had similar views, saying the charging plans would have a detrimental effect on the town and would discourage people from visiting.
The council report into the plans says start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
A council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
The consultation, which will run until 27 December, can be found on the Ceredigion County Council website.