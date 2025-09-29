Cardigan Brewery is raising a glass to success after taking home three prestigious awards at this year's SIBA Independent Beer Awards.
The recognition secures the company’s reputation as one of Wales’ most exciting independent breweries.
The brewery was recognised across multiple categories, winning Silver for Hazy Dai – Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%); Silver for Seafire – Cask Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) and Bronze for Sunny Dai – Cask British Bitter (up to 4.4%)
The SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Awards are among the most respected accolades in the UK craft beer scene, celebrating the very best independent brewers and their dedication to quality, innovation, and community.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring these awards home to Cardigan,” said a Spokesperson from Cardigan Brewery. “Each of these beers represents our passion for brewing bold, flavourful, and accessible beers that celebrate our coastal roots and community spirit. To be recognised by industry experts is a huge honour.”
Cardigan Brewery, founded with a mission to craft beers that embody the character and creativity of West Wales, has been steadily building a reputation for excellence in the indie beer scene. These latest awards follow a string of positive recognition, highlighting the brewery’s consistency and innovation.
Beer lovers can enjoy Hazy Dai, Seafire, and Sunny Dai at select pubs, taprooms, and stockists across West Wales.
