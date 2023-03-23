A fall in the number of groups visiting the former home of poet Hedd Wyn is affecting the tourist attraction.
Yr Ysgwrn, near Trawsfynydd, was been transformed into a museum, information and café by the Snowdonia National Park Authority.
The Grade II* listed farmhouse, which opened in 2017, has proved popular, but a report to this week’s meeting of the authority’s highlights concerns about the current situation. Head of finance, Sian Owen, said a deficit of £32,000 is expected this year due to a reduction in group visits, adaptations to the heating system and higher energy costs.
“Yr Ysgwrn relies on a higher subsidy from the authority and/or uses financial reserves which have been saved following previous prosperous years. In the end, this will mean Yr Ysgwrn will not be sustainable,” Ms Owen said, adding there is “very little room for manoeuvre within the budget” because of the unprecedented costs.
“Maintaining Yr Ysgwrn within budget is an ongoing challenge in the light of the cost-of-living crisis impairing visitor spend and soaring running costs.”
Yr Ysgwrn is given a high priority risk by the authority, and the report says it faces “reputational risk” if it is unable to manage the property.
On a brighter note, applications for funding to hold events and activities during the coming 12 months have been successful. From July the Lost Words project, in partnership with the Museum of Wales and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will take place at Yr Ysgwrn, a wool exhibition is planned and a project based on the centenary of the Hedd Wyn Memorial.