Three mid-Wales MPs voted in favour of a historic assisted dying bill on Friday.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales who are expected to die within six months to seek help to end their life.
After its second reading in the House of Commons, MPs voted 330 to 275 to progress the bill.
Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville-Roberts and Ben Lake voted in favour of the bill, as did Labour’s Steve Witherden.
Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Labour MP Steve Witherden said in the chamber: “Assisted dying is already occurring in unregulated ways with up to 650 terminally ill people taking their own lives each year, often in traumatic circumstances causing additional pain for their loved ones.
“This bill promotes freedom of choice at the end of life in a controlled and regulated manner.”
Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion Preseli Ben Lake also voted in favour of the bill: "[There is a] demonstrated need for reform, and parliament must consider ways of preventing individuals with terminal illnesses suffering unnecessary harm at the end of their lives.
"Many of my constituents impressed upon me the importance of ensuring robust safeguards are written into the bill so that any change to the law does not cause harm to vulnerable adults.
“Having considered the details of the proposed bill I am confident that such safeguards are in place.”
Liz Saville-Roberts, Plaid Cymru MP for Gwynedd’s Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency, said after the debate: “I believe in a compassionate and dignified approach to assisted dying.
“Forcing people to endure life with severe physical or emotional pain is inhumane, and decriminalisation could bring better safeguards and regulation.
''Alongside these considerations, we must improve palliative care, both before and after any vote on assisted dying.”