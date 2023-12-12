It can be tricky to know exactly what type of Christmas tree is right for you. Luckily, Dobbies Garden Centres has some helpful information on the options available this winter.
All Dobbies’ trees are sustainably grown from specially selected seeds, taken from hand-picked cones which have been left to dry and nurtured into seedlings. Specialist pruning techniques are used to create a bushy, uniform shape with emphasis on each individual tree’s features.
This work is done by hand which keeps any impact on surrounding wildlife to a minimum.
Whether you are a fan of the traditional, big tree look or fancy something different this year, Dobbies has some tips on how to choose the right tree to complement your home and optimise your space.
Freshly cut trees
Freshly cut trees are a fantastic option for those who love that real tree smell and a truly authentic Christmas vibe. Not only that, but once the festivities are over, a real tree can be used to create a safe and cosy space for wildlife in your garden to shelter during the winter months.
Remove the branches as close to the main stem as possible and make small piles with them on the soil, under shrubs, trees or hedges.
You can also cut your tree’s trunk into sections for a mini log pile that will help create habitat for small animals and bugs.
If you want the look and feel of a big tree but don’t want to sacrifice a lot of space, Marcus suggests going for a Slim Nordmann Fir.
The Nordmann Fir is the most popular Christmas tree in the UK because it loses very few needles, meaning your tree will remain green and full, with the right care.
Pot grown trees
Pot grown trees are great for anyone who wants to give their tree a forever home – they can be transferred to the garden and brought back in the following Christmas, or they can be planted in the garden to become a permanent fixture.
Make sure to leave plenty of room around them as they can grow very large!
To make the most of a small space, a pot grown Blue Spruce tree will help to create a seasonal atmosphere while saving on room.
This tree has unique silvery blue needles, making it a top choice for a cool or jewel-toned Christmas theme.
Customise your tree with string lights, small baubles and a star on top. Small trees are versatile, so get creative adding your final touches!
Tree selection top tips
To ensure your Christmas tree is the right size, come equipped with the height, depth and width measurements of the area where you picture your tree at home. Make sure the area has a plug nearby, for your Christmas lights – corners are ideal, as it will keep your tree safe from knocks and bumps.
Bringing a tape measure to the store and double checking the dimensions is a good idea to avoid any disappointment and save you a return trip to the store if you find that your tree is too big or small once you get it home.
Fear not though, if your tree is a little too big, you can always trim it to fit the space.