Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his commitment to the Fire and Rescue Service.
CFO Thomas will receive the King’s Fire Service Medal which is awarded for distinguished service.
Reacting to the news, he said: “I am both humbled and delighted to be receiving this prestigious award.
"I recognise that this award is testament to the incredible people who work for Mid and West Wales FRS – our operational staff who risk their lives to ensure the safety of others, our Control Room staff who receive 999 calls and deploy resources, prevention and protection officers who reduce risk in our communities and our corporate staff who support our core functions.
"I am extremely proud to work for such a highly respected and proud organisation.
“I also want to recognise my family. They too have made significant sacrifices to support me both personally and professionally."
Commencing his Fire and Rescue Service career in 1996, Roger has spent his entire career, starting out as a firefighter at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, becoming its Chief Fire Officer in April 2022.