The annual charity car wash at Aberystwyth fire station will be held in May after the original event had to be postponed due to wildfires.
The event was originally planned to take place on 12 April, but will now take place on Saturday, 3 May between 10am and 3pm.
This year's annual car wash will be raising important funds and awareness for two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club.
Supporting the car wash on the day will be Head Coach and Founder of the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club, Lee Coulson.
Lee is a prominent figure in the Aberystwyth community, having been voted the Pride of Aberystwyth in 2020 and previously coached the Welsh Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball Team.