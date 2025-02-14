A gorse fire on Llanbedrog headland has been burning since last night.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and have been battling the blaze for hours.
Residents nearby looked on in horror as the fire spread overnight.
Greta Hughes took photographs of the blaze between 10.30pm and 11.30pm last night (Thursday, 13 February). She said: “My friend who lives in the village of Llanbedrog rang me at 21.47 to warn me of the fire as I live on the edge of the headland.
“It was very much ablaze when I looked to check.
“The speed at which it was travelling was scary.”
Commenting on the location of the fire, Greta added: “It is on the headland above the beach, south of the main village of Llanbedrog, on the headland between Llanbedrog beach, Ty'n Tywyn beach and the Warren holiday site.”
Cllr John Brynmor Hughes, who represents Abersoch and Llanengan, said thank you to the fire service for their hard work overnight, adding: “I don’t know the cause of the fire.
“We have had a long period of dry weather. There have been quite a few wild fires on the Llyn over the past week. Cilan and Rhiw Mountain are just two I know of.”
Commenting on social media, a fire service spokesperson said: “We are receiving a large volume of calls for the Llanbedrog area.
“Crews are in attendance dealing with a gorse fire in the area.”