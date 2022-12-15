Chestnuts come into the shops just in time for Bonfire Night. They’re delicious roasted and serve a double purpose of keeping your hands nice and warm while you are eating them.
The recipe advises you to cook them in the oven, but if you have a chestnut roaster or even a bbq you can always transfer them to this once cooked and hold them near a flame to get that bonfire authentic smoky flavour.
Ingredients
1kg / 21lb chestnuts
Method
Heat the oven to 200oC / 400oF / Gas mark 6.
Cut a cross into the top of each chestnut nut into the top of the flesh.
Put in a roasting tin and bake until the skins open and the insides are tender – about 30 minutes.
Serve in either a small bowl or paper bags so you can eat them without dropping them, Peel away the skin and the pithy white bit inside to get the sweet kernel out.