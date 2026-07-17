Firefighters in north Wales say they are “overwhelmed” by the kindness people have shown to them as they tackle wildfires across the area.
One of the fires they have been battling since 12 July, near Harlech, continues to burn, and members of the public have been doing what they can to help firefighters through this difficult time.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is grateful for the help, but also warned people against travelling to affected areas to drop items off.
A service spokesperson said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by communities across North Wales, with many people offering donations of food, drinks and other items to support crews currently responding to wildfires across the region.
“Your support means a great deal to our firefighters, control staff and everyone working alongside partner agencies during these challenging incidents.
We would like to reassure you that our crews have the supplies they need to carry out their response to these incidents safely. To help us keep roads clear and maintain access for emergency vehicles, we are asking people not to travel to incident locations or fire stations to drop off items.
The best way you can help is by staying away from affected areas, following official updates from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and our partners and sharing safety messages with family, friends and neighbours.
Thank you for your patience, kindness and continued support as we work to keep our communities safe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.