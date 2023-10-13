Firefighters from Porthmadog and Pwllheli have been called upon to help put out a barn fire in Caernarfon.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the barn fire yesterday, Thursday, 12 October.
Crews remained at the scene overnight and are still in attendance this morning.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to a barn fire at Ffordd pant, Caernarfon at 11.27am.
“At the height of the incident, crews from Caernarfon, Bangor, Llangefni, Porthmadog, Rhyl, Pwllheli and Holyhead were all in attendance.
“A high volume pump has now been set up to supply water to the appliances, and the number of crews present is set to be scaled back within the next hour.
“Two crews have been in attendance overnight and are at the scene this morning reassessing the situation.”