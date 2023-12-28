FIREFIGHTERS in Aberystwyth are warning people to stay away from the iconic Pen Dinas monument.
The crew were called to the scene and say 'large rocks' are coming loose from the 18-metre high column, with some eyewitnesses saying it was struck by lightning at around 10.20am on Thursday morning.
In a post to social media, the local Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Aberystwyth crew have just attended Pendinas monument where there are large rocks coming loose at the top of the monument.
"We have requested local authority to corden the area off so please stay away."
Ceredigion County Council said: "We are working closely with Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Authority following reports of large stones having fallen near the monument at Pen Dinas, Aberystwyth.
"We are advising the public that access to footpaths around Pen Dinas may be restricted for the next few days, and people should take care as the high winds continue."
Strong winds and heavy rain have swept across the area in recent days, with much of Aberystwyth experiencing a power cut earlier on Thursday.
The monument was built in around 1858 as a memorial to the Duke of Wellington.
According to Cadw, the main person responsible for seeing to its construction was W.E. Richards of Bryneithin.
The monument takes the form of an eighteen metre high upended cannon. It is built of stone rubble and rises from a square podium, the shaft tapers before ariving at a swept out funnel. It is thought that the column was intended to carry at statue at the top, which was never installed.
The monument was fully restored in 1999, following a lightning strike in 1997, with a replacement rounded slate surround at its top specially made at Blaenau Ffestiniog.