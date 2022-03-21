First call out of the year saves two lives

An early morning first call-out of the year for Abersoch RNLI ( Abersoch RNLI )

Abersoch RNLI have saved two people in their first call out of the year.

The volunteer crew responded to the early morning call-out following a report of a dinghy drifting off Llanbedrog headland. The RNLI crew was called out by the UK coastguard at 00.30am last Thursday, 17 March, to assist two casualties on board the small dinghy.

The Peter and Ann Setten B Class Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat launched at 00.48am and arrived at the scene within eight minutes.

On arrival at the scene two young adult male casualties were found onboard. They were not wearing lifejackets at the time of the rescue and had contacted the coastguard via a mobile telephone.

The casualties were taken onboard the lifeboat and the dinghy was towed to shore. The casualties were then handed over to the local coastguard team.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 1.35am where it was thoroughly washed down, refuelled, and rehoused ready for service by the volunteer crew.