The First Minister has been slammed by MS Mabon ap Gwynfor for giving a ‘clueless’ response regarding safety on the A494 and A470 in Dolgellau.
Mr ap Gwynfor was previously assured work to assess safety there would start in 2023 but there has been no progress. It is understood work is unlikely to start until at least 2025/26.
North Wales Police figures reveal that from the 1 January 2022-31 July 2023 there have been two fatalities, nine serious and three slight collisions on the A494 with a further 19 damage-only collisions and 34 non reportable collisions reported to the police in this period.
Speaking in the Senedd Mr ap Gwynfor said: “I have repeatedly raised concerns about safety between Dolgellau and Corwen and the A470 at Llanelltyd.
“We have received repeated assurances road safety assessments will being made but we are still waiting.
“People are still being injured on these roads and are fearful of using them.
“What is the government doing to improve safety?”
The First Minister said the relevant minister was aware of the situation but they have to prioritise. She asked if money should go to there, or Llanbedr, adding that local authorities should focus on the roads that matter most to people in north Wales.
Mr ap Gwynfor said the response shows “she has no clue” about what is happening regarding safety on the A494 and A470.
“This ongoing dithering and delay is a kick in the teeth to local people who are rightly frustrated at the lack of progress in tackling this pressing issue.
“Constituents want to see these measures delivered, not mealy-mouthed excuses. So far we haven't even had a basic safety assessment.
“People living along the A494 and A470 at Llanuwchllyn, Rhydymain, Llanfor, Glan-yr-Afon and Llanelltyd have grown accustomed to lengthy road closures and emergency vehicles descending on yet another serious accident.
“I received repeated assurances from Ministers that work to address this was afoot, but we’ve heard nothing for months.”
The Welsh Government said there are currently no plans to lower the speed limits on these roads, but they “take road safety very seriously and constantly review police collision data to inform the need for additional measures”.
Regarding Llanbedr, they are working with Gwynedd Council and the community to consider a variety of short and long-term potential solutions to transport problems there and there will be engagement opportunities for stakeholders and the public as options develop.