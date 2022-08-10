First Minister meets council leader
Thursday 11th August 2022 9:00 am
First Minister Mark Drakeford with the leader of Ceredigion County Council, Bryan Davies (N/a )
The First Minister of Wales has met with the leader of Ceredigion County Council.
On Tuesday, 9 August, council leader Bryan Davies welcomed Mark Drakeford MS to the council’s headquarters in Aberaeron.
Mr Drakeford and Mr Davies have discussed several themes regarding Ceredigion and some of the problems that the county is currently facing. Discussions were also had on the potential upcoming projects in the county.
Mr Davies said: “I was very pleased to meet with the First Minister of Wales to discuss some of the concerns that we have in Ceredigion but also to emphasise the excellent partnership that we have with other organisations such as the National Library of Wales and the Universities in the county.”
