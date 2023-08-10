"I would say to anyone thinking of learning Welsh to follow my example because the only way is to use the language everyday. Not to worry too much about making mistakes or not knowing what a specific word is in Welsh. People worry about that and forget what they want to say. I find that happening to me quite often and I work in an environment where there are no Welsh words for certain situations so the important thing is to just carry on. Go ahead and speak Welsh as best you can. It will develop and get better and as time goes on confidence will rise."