When First Minister Eluned Morgan MS set out to complete her mother’s family history project, she never expected it would lead her to the grave of her great uncle - a young Welsh soldier who served, suffered and died in the aftermath of the First World War.
Her search to uncover the full story of Pioneer William Lloyd Richards, of St Dogmaels, has revealed new family records, photographs and his final resting place in Glanrhyd and will be featured on S4C’s Heno this week.
“We always knew William had served and been gassed in the First World War, but so much of what happened to him was unclear,” said Eluned.
“I wanted to finish what my mum started and make sure his story was properly told.”
The project began with Eluned’s mother and aunt, who were passionate about uncovering William’s story and ensuring his sacrifice was recognised. Her mother, now living with dementia, had long hoped to see his contribution properly remembered.
William served with the Royal Engineers (No. 3 Special Company) - part of the Chemical Warfare Division, formed to respond to the first use of gas on the Western Front. He was seriously gassed in 1918 and died from his injuries on 6 October 1919, aged just 22.
Eluned’s research led her to discover that William is commemorated on the St Dogmaels War Memorial and in the town hall and to locate his grave in Glanrhyd Calvinistic Methodist Chapelyard, where he is buried alongside his father, the Reverend David Richards.
“Finding his grave in Glanrhyd and learning more about my great grandparents, who ran the church there, was incredibly moving,” said Eluned.
“I’m now arranging for the grave to be renovated so his memory can be properly preserved for future generations.”
With support from Steve John who runs the WW1 Forgotten Soldiers website, the Pembrokeshire Archives and Ceredigion Archives, Eluned uncovered parish records, obituaries and even William’s old school record. She has also been in touch with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission as part of her efforts to ensure his story is fully recognised.
“William’s story is one of quiet sacrifice - a young man from a small Welsh village who answered his country’s call and paid the price long after the guns fell silent,” she said.
“It’s been a heart-warming journey for our family, and I hope it encourages others to explore their own family histories - it’s fascinating what you can uncover!”
Eluned’s research and journey of discovery will be shared on S4C’s Heno tonight.
