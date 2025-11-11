Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts joined King Charles, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh, and political leaders including the Prime Minister at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.
They gathered with veterans and members of the public to honour those who have died in conflicts.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “It was a solemn honour to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on Sunday in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in past and present conflicts.
“I was especially mindful of the brave men and women from Dwyfor Meirionnydd who gave their lives in conflict.
“Their courage and sacrifice must never be forgotten, and their memory lives on in our commitment to peace, justice and compassion.”
