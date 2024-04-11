Barmouth WI met in Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, 27 March.
Members enjoyed a most interesting and informative evening with Barmouth Community First Responders - CJ Roberts (Community First Responders Coordinator) Carys Jones (Community First Responder) and Avril Unsworth (Community Welfare Responder).
Their relaxed and friendly talk gave members a taste of what it was like to volunteer, train and provide the essential and often lifesaving treatment within our community before ambulance crews arrive on scene. They also gave a demonstration of CPR and using a defibrillator.
Our ladies were full of admiration at the total voluntary service they provide. If you would like more information, please go to www.ambulance.nhs.wales/get-involved/working-for-us/volunteer-for-us.
Up-coming WI events include an Inter-federation Quiz in Penrhyndeudraeth on 17 April, the Spring ramble in Tywyn on 18 April and a Jigsaw Puzzle Event at Llanelltyd on 21 May
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, 24 April at 7pm. The speaker will be Kim Swift on ‘The Art of Glass’. Visitors are welcome.