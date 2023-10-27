“This was a difficult decision to come to, but after a conversation with the ambulance service yesterday (Thursday, 26 October) informing both Damian and myself that we had to reapply to become responders and undergo full training, enough was enough. They need to understand that we both run businesses and our time is also precious to ourselves. The training is unpaid and lasts a week. This does not take into consideration the continuing refresher training, and other course work that has to be done online, and attending other training sessions.