Human intervention was needed at Glaslyn Osprey Centre when KC6/Teifi had delivered a Brown Trout containing fishing line to the nest, and it became entwined between Elen and the youngest chick on Wednesday.
The risk of further entanglement was great and it was quickly decided that intervention was vital.
The nest was accessed with minimal disturbance and all visible line removed safely.
“We continue to monitor the youngest chick closely and reassuringly all chicks have fed well today and the youngest chick appears to be unaffected by what was a traumatic event for all concerned,” a Glaslyn spokesman said on Thursday.
“A huge thank you to the Glaslyn team who responded so quickly and efficiently to this distressing situation.
“It is worrying that this is the third public nest to be affected by discarded fishing line or hooks this season, thankfully the situation at Rutland Water Manton Bay Osprey nest and at Dyfi Osprey Project seem to have resolved positively. Hopefully we will also have a happy outcome for our Glaslyn ospreys.”
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