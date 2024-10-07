Plans for a development of five homes in Aberporth have been approved by planners despite local objections.
The scheme for land off Pennar Road, Parcllyn, will see five homes built on the site.
Neighbours objected to the plans saying it was an “over-development of the site”, would increase traffic and pressure on existing infrastructure and lead to a loss of privacy and light for nearby homes.
The plans, given the go ahead by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers this week, will see one of the homes marked affordable.
Documents said the “proposed development will improve the site by restoring a neglected site into a sustainable use.”
“Landscaping on site is to be enhanced, and the dwellings have been designed to be in keeping with the local context,” documents said.
“In terms of residential amenity, no adverse impacts will occur from the development on future occupiers and existing neighbours.”