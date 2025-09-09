A grandfather from Ceredigion has marked his 60th birthday by raising £1,000 for Wales Air Ambulance by requesting donations to the charity in lieu of gifts.
Emyr Jones, who lives with his wife Llinos in Tregaron, turned 60 on the 24 July and celebrated his milestone with a party with family and friends two days later.
Around 100 people celebrated Emyr’s birthday, which raised £1,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance after kind friends and family respected his wish and donated to the all-Wales Charity to mark his special birthday.
The lifesaving Charity needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.
Reflecting on what inspired Emyr, who is an agricultural and domestic mechanic by trade, to ask for donations to the all-Wales Charity, Llinos said: “We raised £1,000 on Emyr’s 60th birthday, which is much more that we imagined.
“We had a lovely party for family and friends to celebrate his birthday.
“We wanted to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance in lieu of gifts as it's a vital charity which we need living in rural Wales.”
The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
Elaine Orr, the Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager said: “Happy 60th Birthday to Emyr. What a wonderful way to mark your special birthday.
“It was such a thoughtful gesture from Emyr to ask for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, it shows what a kind-hearted person he is.
“We are very grateful our lifesaving service was chosen to benefit from this special occasion.
“Thank you to everyone for giving donations instead of gifts to mark Emyr’s birthday.”
