MOORINGS at Aberaeron’s inner harbour are being cleared ahead of the start of the town’s near £32m flood defences works, due to start early next month.
Aberaeron Yacht Club shared a message from the Ceredigion harbour manager which said the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme works are scheduled to begin in early December.
“The contractors have requested that all Pwll Cam (inner harbour) moorings be vacated to allow access for machinery and works, which will ultimately bring significant benefits to the area,” the harbour manager said.
“Therefore, we kindly direct all vessel owners not to use, enter or moor in Pwll Cam after 30 November.
“Pwll Cam will be closed from January onwards until further notice.
“During this period, affected harbour users may utilise other areas of the harbour estate, but they must discuss any arrangements with the harbour manager.
“The harbour authority is committed to keeping all harbour users updated on the progress of the scheme.”
Back in August, it was announced that works to protect Aberaeron from flooding with a new coastal defence scheme had obtained Welsh Government funding of nearly £27m.
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme are funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and rebuilding of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.
The scheme itself was approved at the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, with BAM Nuttall Ltd the construction contractors.
BAM Nuttall has said it wants to “minimise disruption and keep Aberaeron on the move”, but said “it is inevitable that we will have some impact on travel in the town”.