THE A487 in Machynlleth remains closed today as flood water blocks the main north-south link through the town.
Flooding has blocked the road near the Ascona petrol station on Doll Street, under the railway bridge, towards Dyfi Bridge.
Fire crews were called to the scene earlier today after three vehicles were trapped in flood water, with some occupants rescued by wading crews.
Traffic is being diverted through the town centre and a cordon has been put up across the A487 next to the Texaco garage and the train station.
The blockage will only add to the inconvenience experienced by travellers with today’s RMT union rail strikes also seeing train cancellations.
Environmental regulator Natural Resources Wales has issued several flood warnings in and around Machynlleth - with one notification along the A487.
Flood alerts are also in place on rivers such as the Gwendraeths, Tywi, Teifi and Usk.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder all road users of the dangers of entering flooded roads in any vehicle, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than people may realise. Journeys should be planned beforehand, with alternative routes identified if needed.
Residents living in areas at risk of flooding are again reminded to undertake initial preparations to their properties to significantly reduce the damage caused by a flood, these include checking you have adequate insurance cover, keeping a small stock of sandbags to protect doorways and paying attention to flood warning issued by Natural Resources Wales.