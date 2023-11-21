Members of Cambrian Floral Society showed their skills by creating floral displays based on a Halloween theme at the meeting on Tuesday, 31 October.
A dozen members let their imaginations run wild, many pumpkins were on show with a wide assortment of beautiful autumn flowers used with the colour scheme of reds, yellows, orange and black.
The skills and the variety of displays were extremely professional and would have been very difficult to place by any judge if one had been present.
They were served a lovely afternoon tea by their October tea hostesses, Mai and Pat.
The next meeting is on Tuesday, 28 November at Llanbadarn Church Hall at 2pm when David Birchall will demonstrate ‘The Magic of Christmas’.
It will be the turn of Delyth and David to serve the tea and, as this is the last meeting before Christmas, members look forward to a large variety of homemade mince pies.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]