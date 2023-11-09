A well-known and long established band on the European folk music scene come to Cardigan's Mwldan tomorrow night (Friday, 10 November at 7.30pm.
Alaw has a fresh and diverse company of talented musicians.
Nia Lynn brings her welsh language heritage and improvisatory vocal expertise; Dylan Fowler whose extensive travel and worldwide collaborations steer and shape the musical landscape is on guitar; and Patrick Rimes a stalwart of the folk and classical world of Violin and Viola.
Their autumn tour is about collecting and collaborating, to curate a concert series of new and innovative material which draws on Alaws’ extensive folk, world and alternative musical influences.
The influence of seascapes, mountain ranges and the wild woodland terrain of their native Cymru are a constant source for their collective inspiration.
Alaw will also enjoy sharing the extensive repertoire from their previous three albums.