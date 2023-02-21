Volunteers at a food bank in Cardigan have welcomed the addition of a new kitchen in their bid to support as many people as possible.
A new kitchen at the New Life Church Food Bank will enable batch cooking and cookery lessons to add value to what the food bank is already doing.
The team would like to thank Garfield Weston Foundation and Rotary in Cardigan Bay for their support.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]