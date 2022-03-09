Food hygiene ratings handed to four Ceredigion establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ceredigion’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Athro Lounge at Unit 1 Yr Hen Ysgol Gymraeg Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 17

Rated 5: The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Co. at 19 Pier Street, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Rated 4: Bottle & Barrel at 14 Cambrian Place, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on January 25

Takeaways

One rating for a takeaway: