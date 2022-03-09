Food hygiene ratings handed to four Ceredigion establishments

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 9th March 2022 1:29 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
(PA )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ceredigion’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Athro Lounge at Unit 1 Yr Hen Ysgol Gymraeg Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 17

Rated 5: The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Co. at 19 Pier Street, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Rated 4: Bottle & Barrel at 14 Cambrian Place, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on January 25

Takeaways

One rating for a takeaway:

Rated 2: The Cabin at Unit 7 Parc Piliau Pentood Industrial Estate (Private), Cardigan, Ceredigion; rated on January 17

More About:

Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0