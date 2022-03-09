Food hygiene ratings handed to four Ceredigion establishments
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Wednesday 9th March 2022 1:29 pm
Share
(PA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ceredigion’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Athro Lounge at Unit 1 Yr Hen Ysgol Gymraeg Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 17
Rated 5: The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Co. at 19 Pier Street, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on February 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Rated 4: Bottle & Barrel at 14 Cambrian Place, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; rated on January 25
Takeaways
One rating for a takeaway:
Rated 2: The Cabin at Unit 7 Parc Piliau Pentood Industrial Estate (Private), Cardigan, Ceredigion; rated on January 17
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |