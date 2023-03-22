A FOOTBALL coach from Lampeter has paid an emotional tribute to one of his players who ‘saved his life’ after his heart stopped during a training session.
Lampeter Ladies FC manager Philip Powell, aged 65, suffered cardiac arrest on the evening of 26 January at Ysgol Carreg Hirfaen playing fields.
Though the Ysbyty Ystwyth resident cannot remember what happened, he says if it wasn’t for the instinctive actions of Bronglais Hospital nurse and goalkeeper Amber Holland he would no longer be alive.
The retired engineer has also expressed his gratitude for the efforts his other players and the healthcare professionals from Hywel Dda University Health Board.
His daughter Estelle Rose said it was an amazing team effort, but heroic Ms Holland led the way under intense pressure - and acted as a model for other healthcare workers or first aiders faced with responding to a cardiac arrest.
Mr Powell told the Cambrian News: “I was running a training session when I suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed, and my heart stopped. One of the players, Amber Holland, followed her instinct and training by performing CPR on me with support and encouragement from other girls present. Another of the girls was sent to bring a defibrillator. Their actions that night kept me alive until paramedics arrived. Without their help I probably wouldn’t still be here to tell the tale.”
Mr Powell says he was then rushed to Glangwlli Hospital in Carmarthen, was in a coma for 24 hours, and then sedated for a further two days. Once he was stable, he was transferred to Morriston Hospital for further treatment. He now has two arterial stents, and an implanted defibrillator device.
Ms Holland, who became a qualified nurse just last year, laughed off suggestions she was a hero and said, as a medical professional, she just did what had to be done.
She recalled springing into action after Mr Powell collapsed while joining in training with his players.
“It sounds cheesy but people in our profession have to do something don’t we? I just had to act,” she said.
“It was scary because ordinarily you’re in the hospital surrounded by your colleagues – but I can be quite calm in high pressure environments and the adrenaline encourages you to act in a timely manner. People don’t always know what to do if they’re outside of that profession. But I just went into nurse mode – we’re always on duty and it was just instinct if you see someone who needs help.”
With the help of the girls, she got Mr Powell into the recovery position, checked his airways, listened to his breathing, identified an irregular pulse and administered compressions – after which she attached the defibrillator, which she said any member of the public can operate, and it shocked Mr Powell’s heart back into action.
The club has arranged for club members to go on first aid courses following the events of that night – and has urged other clubs in the west Wales divisions to do the same.