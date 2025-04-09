Former Bala teacher Frank Letch, known for his awe-inspiring life and legacy, has died at the age of 80.
The former French teacher at Ysgol y Berwyn was well-known for adapting to life despite being born without arms.
Frank was born in June 1944 in London, and lived there until 1963 when he attended Birmingham University to study French and Italian.
After graduating he spent five years teaching in Birmingham and married Helen before moving to Bala.
There Frank continued his career teaching in English and later Welsh.
He made four hour-length documentaries in Welsh about various aspects of his life.
When asked about his life Frank said: “Most people know that I was born without arms. Nobody knows why and it doesn't really matter if they do because it won't change anything will it?
“Because of this my first 11 years of education were spent in special schools.
“Despite this I managed to pass 10 O levels and later went on to grammar school where I passed three A levels. While I remained in London to sit my A levels my parents and sister moved to Cheriton Bishop for father’s work.
"In 1963 I went to Birmingham University to study French and Italian. I also had A level Spanish, so you might guess I'm a linguist. During my degree I spent a year teaching English in France and loved it. I've always had a very soft spot for France."
Frank retired in 1992 to concentrate on his five children and their dogs after wife Helen died in 1990. Frank was a Kennel Club certified dog trainer and well-known exhibitor, winning several times at Crufts.
In 1995 Frank moved to Scotland but decided that was not for him. He moved to Crediton in Devon, becoming an active member of the community as a school governor, Rotary member and more.
Frank also married again, meeting Natalia on holiday in Egypt.
In 2004, Frank became a town councillor and was Mayor of Crediton for 13 years.
Natalia was steadfast in her support of Frank, especially during his recent battle with cancer.
Previously Frank said he enjoyed being a councillor because it gave him the opportunity to listen and to represent the people of Crediton.
He said: “I believe that I am a good listener and speaker and ably put forward the concerns and problems of my constituents.”
Frank maintained his fitness to enable him to complete tasks with his feet such as writing or peeling vegetables.
When he gave talks, one of his demonstrations which surprised everyone was his dexterity by peeling a potato in record time.
Frank had an adapted car which gave him more freedom.
When not attending council meetings or reading papers for them he enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, gardening and keeping in contact with his children and distant friends.
Frank also spent 10 years as a tribunal judge for Employment and DLA Tribunals.
Speaking lately about his life, Frank said: “I have learned to be content with what I have.”