After two much-loved relatives were both diagnosed with breast cancer within five months of each other, former ‘Cambrian News’ Editor Bev Thomas has pledged to do 100 squats every day throughout February to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Bev, of Penrhyncoch, said: “Cancer touches everyone and it has been tough to watch two lovely people in my family go through diagnosis and treatment. Thankfully, both are doing well.
“While I enjoy long walks and the gym, squats are definitely outside my comfort zone! I’ve been practising and it’s not as easy as it looks. But I am nothing if not determined and, hopefully, it will get easier as the month progresses. Thank goodness there’s only 28 days and not 31 in the month!
“Spurring me on will be my desire to give something back to a cancer charity whose dedicated researchers continue to discover better ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease. “Every penny donated to my page will help fund life-saving cancer research.
“Family and friends have already been very generous. I am grateful for any donations to boost my total and spur me on.”
Bev worked for the Cambrian News for 34 years, 21 of them as Editor and the last 10 of those as Managing Editor, taking early retirement at the end of 2019 to spend more time with family.
She has raised over £15,000 for charities, and ran the London Marathon in 2013.
Her latest fundraising challenge will help tackle a complex disease. There are over 200 types of cancer, most of which have different biology and behaviour. With your support, researchers can continue to discover better ways to prevent, detect and treat this disease, enabling people to live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.
