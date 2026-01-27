A Llanuwchllyn man who has made it his mission to help others has secured a place in this year’s London Marathon to raise money for the Salvation Army.
Joseff Griffiths has featured in the ‘Cambrian News’ before for his fundraising efforts. In April 2022, we shared how the then 19-year-old spent Easter trekking up a 5,000m mountain in the Himalayas to support victims of the war in Ukraine and people with HIV in Nepal. In July 2024 we told how Joseff and his mother, Ursula, spent time in Zimbabwe helping others on a Short Term mission trip with Operation Mobilisation.
Now in his fourth year of medical studies at Nottingham University, Joseff has managed to secure his place in the London Marathon, running for the Salvation Army.
He is carrying out various challenges as his fundraising reaches certain milestones. He recently swam in Llyn Tegid and climbed Arenig Fawr on the same day during recent snowy weather.
“I wish I was that young and energetic!” said Joseff’s proud dad, Bob.
Joseff said: “This year I'm running the London Marathon for the Salvation Army and need help to raise £2,200 for the charity!
“Why choose the Salvation Army? Firstly, an individual who has inspired me almost more than anyone while at university is the Salvation Army Chaplain.
“With such a big heart, his encouragement is a blessing to receive and an example to follow. He asks insightful questions, listens well, and mentors numerous young men here and is really seen as a father-figure to many. The way he supports others is a huge reason for me to choose this charity.
“Another reason is the incredible work the Salvation Army does here in Nottingham. I have experienced many of the various programs they run, including supporting the homeless, families struggling with living costs, and students in difficult situations.
“And finally, my sister Bethan, who has Down’s Syndrome, loves the Salvation Army. All the homelessness here in the UK saddens her greatly and she is determined to send some of her birthday money every year to the Christmas appeal. “Being able to run for a charity that is so close to my sister's heart is also extremely valuable to me.”
He added: “The Salvation Army, founded in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth, operates in over 130 countries. Their work includes feeding centres, homeless shelters, disaster relief and even refugee camps.
“The Christian roots are still an essential part of motivating the work that takes place. One thing I love is how they offer practical as well as spiritual help. Also, I love how they act for the benefit of everyone - no matter where you come from, what you believe, the colour of your skin or anything!
“If you are interested to help, me and my sister, Bethan, will be so grateful and I really believe your donation will have a huge positive effect.
“You can find my fundraising page on the ‘Just Giving’. website. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/joseff-sally-army-lon26.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.