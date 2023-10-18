Born in Abergwili and a native Welsh-speaker, Dorrien trained for ministry at St Michael’s College, Llandaff, and was ordained priest in 1989. He served his curacy in Llanelli before being appointed Vicar of Llanfihangel Ystrad Aeron in Ceredigion. During that time, Dorrien studied for a degree at the University of Wales, College of Lampeter, graduating in 1995. He was appointed Vicar of St Dogmael’s, Pembrokeshire, in 1999 and served there for 11 years. In 2007, he was made a Canon of St Davids Cathedral and in 2010, he moved to St Davids as Canon Residentiary. In 2017 Dorrien was appointed Archdeacon of Carmarthen and priest-in-charge of St Clears.