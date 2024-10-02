Plans to turn a Grade II listed former chapel in a village near Penrhyncoch into a home has been approved by planners despite objections from local residents over parking , access and raod safety issues.
The application for full planning and Listed Building Consent to convert Salem Chapel was approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.
The plan for the chapel, built in 1824, was approved despite seven objections being received by villagers.
The scheme will see the former chapel transformed into a four bedroom home along with small single-storey extensions.
One said the “infrastructure of the Salem village cannot accommodate more traffic, vehicles and disruption and noise pollution.”
Another said that developments already granted in the village have already caused traffic problems, and this scheme would exacerbate troubles in the area.
“Given that the lane in and out of Salem is single track, with a dearth of passing points, the increased traffic has led to the massive inconvenience of having to reverse, often for more than half a mile, to facilitate passing – more properties equate to more traffic, not only during the construction phase but also subsequently,” they said.
Concerns were also raised over access to the chapel’s cemetery and how it would be looked after for people visiting loved ones, as well as fears that the final four bedroom home on the site eventually becoming holiday accommodation.
Parking in the village would also be impacted by the loss of the five car parking spaces at the chapel, objectors said.
The building, which documents said had been vacant for “several years”, is in a “declining state of repair” but remains “structurally sound.”
Documents said “it is intended to retain the overall appearance of the external façade of the building, ensuring that the character of the heritage asset is preserved and to limit significant alterations that could harm the listed status of the former chapel.
“It is sought to improve the building’s tired appearance, by making good of its external façade rather than imposing significant alterations and material changes.
“The long-standing vacancy of the chapel building emphasises the need to find a suitable re-use of the site to preserve the character and heritage status of the Grade II Listed building.
“Without such action, the building and associated site will continue to fall into a state of disrepair to the detriment of its character and appearance.”