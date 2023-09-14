A former Coleg Ceredigion student has been recognised for his restaurant work after flying to Gdańsk in Poland to compete in Europe’s biggest vocational education and skills excellence event.
Daniel Davies from Aberporth took part in EuroSkills, Europe’s biggest skills competition, and brought back a Medallion of Excellence in the Restaurant Service category.
Over 600 competitors travelled to Poland from across Europe for the bi-annual European competition hosted by WorldSkills to showcase their technical knowledge and capabilities in a series of challenges in a bid to be crowned best in their field.
The Medallion of Excellence recognises the achievement of world class standards.
Daniel, 21, who works at the restaurant Yr Hen Printworks and studied at Coleg Ceredigion, was awarded the same honour in the Restaurant Service category.
WorldSkills inspires young people to develop a passion for skills and pursue excellence through national and international competitions.
More than 80 countries participate in WorldSkills, which helps develop skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement.
In Wales, the project is funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations from across the country.
The Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Daniel. It’s fantastic to see dedication, hard work and talent recognised on a global stage, and he should be incredibly proud of his achievements.
“The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and funding skills competition programmes is one of many ways we’re providing our young people with opportunities to develop world-class skills to give them the tools they need to build successful careers in the future.”
For more information on WorldSkills UK and how to start your journey as a competitor, tutor or employer in Wales, visit https://inspiringskills.gov.wales/