A former Borth RNLI crew member, alongside the support of the local community, has raised £765.59 in aid of the lifesaving charity.
Jo Chalmers, who previously volunteered as a crew member at Borth RNLI, has been making and selling a range of homemade pickles, jams and chutneys. Jo encouraged donations from colleagues at her workplace, Dyfed-Powys Police, as well as supporters at the White Lion pub in Tal-y-Bont.
The fundraising effort was further supported by Gareth Pritchard, Landlord of the White Lion, who helped rally the local community. He organised a quiz night, hosted by Mick O Reilly from the Cambrian News, along with a raffle in support of the lifeboat station.
Together, the quiz and raffle raised £168, while Jo raised the remainder through sales of her homemade preserves.
Dave Reynolds, Borth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “This impressive amount raised by Jo, with the support of the community, allows our volunteer crew to continue their vital lifesaving work. We’re so grateful for fundraisers like Jo and Gareth, as well as all our supporters who give so generously.
“Gearing up for our busiest time of year, with thousands of visitors coming to enjoy our beautiful coastline, it’s fantastic to be able to share the news of this support towards our mission of saving lives at sea.’
Jo Chalmers said: “As a former crew member the RNLI holds a special place in my heart and I know first-hand the incredible work the charity does to keep our community and visitors safe. It’s been wonderful to see such generosity from colleagues, friends and the local community. I’m incredibly grateful for all the support, every penny will help the RNLI continue saving lives at sea.”
Borth RNLI would like to thank Jo Chalmers, Gareth Pritchard, Mick McCreedy and everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts for their continued support.
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