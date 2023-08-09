Alun Ffred became interested in the world of theatre from his days performing with the Aelwyd in Llanuwchllyn, at Ysgol y Berwyn, Bala and the University in Bangor. He and the late Mei Jones were created the radio and television series, C'mon Midffild, and he wrote the popular book, Rhagor o Hanesion C'mon Midffild. He produced and directed series onS4C such as Deryn, Pengelli and Talcen Caled and films such as Cylch Gwaed and Plant y Tonnau.