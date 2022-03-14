Former hospital ready for final demolition

The former hospital in Cardigan is being demolished to make way for flats ( Wales & West Housing )

DEMOLITION work is nearly finished at the site of the former Cardigan hospital ahead of its transformation into new “eco-friendly” apartments - with developers confident of completing the project by the end of the year.

The former Cardigan Hospital site in Pont-Y-Cleifion is making way for a development of 34 eco-friendly, energy efficient apartments which will aim to house local people as well as new offices for Wales & West Housing staff, and a regional base for its in-house maintenance company Cambria Maintenance Services .

The town sees its “prison wall” become the last site of demolition, however, the historic Priory House will remain, acting as the centre of this project.

Discussing the developments, Wales & West Housing Group Deputy Chief Executive, Shayne Hembrow said: “For so many years the Priory House has been hidden but it is exciting to see the original building stripped back ready to become the focal point of this project.”

Wales and West Housing also plan to retain a number of mature trees on the southern part of the site, creating a new circular public walkway and sensory garden. The group believe this final demolition will open up the area and make it easier for those walking into the town.