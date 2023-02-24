Ellie Simmonds, OBE, who has connections to Aberdyfi, will feature in the fourth episode of Six Nations Sin Bin.
On Friday, 10 March, on BBC One Wales at 7pm, Gabby Logan and Gareth Thomas will be joined in the studio by TV personality Anton Du Beke, Irish comedian Jason Byrne and former Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds. Expect lively, fun pre-match chat on the eve of the Italy v Wales game.
Once again, The Sin Bin Showdown challenge returns pitting the pros against celebrities as ex-Wales players James Hook and Scott Quinnell take on Welsh radio personality Eleri Sion and former professional footballer Hal Robson-Kanu.