A RETIRED Penglais teacher and a goat farmer from the Teifi Valley have been recognised for their service in the King’s New Year Honours List.
The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.
Former deputy head of Penglais School in Aberystwyth, Robin Varley, will receive an MBE, for services to Cricket in Wales.
Mr Varley is the chair of Cricket Wales North Area Board.
Speaking to the Cambrian News about the recognition, Mr Varley said: “It came as a surprise to say the least.
“My first thought when I received the letter from the Cabinet Office was that my mother would be beside herself
“It’s almost like winning the lottery. There are so many people who have done what I have done and not been recognised.
“It’s been hard work but it is a great honour.
“I have known about it since November, so it has been really hard keeping my mouth shut.”
Mr Varley began his teaching career at Penglais School almost exactly 50 years ago, where he taught geography and eventually became deputy head.
Shann Nix Jones, a former Californian radio DJ turned Teifi Valley goat farmer and Director of Chuckling Goat in Brynhoffnant has received an MBE for services to charity and to innovation in Wales.
The Chuckling Goat launched in 2014 and Teifi farmer Richard Jones, started to produce kefir from goat milk.
The company puts an emphasis on employing family and local people, many of whom join straight from school and who become part of an extended family, all intended to enhance the local economy.
Speaking to the Cambrian News about the honour, Shann, 57, said: “It’s been very surreal to be honest. We’re just a little family farm in South West Wales who started making kefir ten years ago with one goat – I’m still putting it together in my head.
“I wasn’t lucky enough to be born here so to be called a Member of the British Empire is very moving to me. It feels like being invited to a place I’ve always wanted to belong.
“We’re a very close knit family. For me it feels like I’m the rugby player who scored the winning try when really it was the whole team that has won. They all put a huge amount of hard graft in to get me into a position to score the try. It’s an honour for the whole team.
“We’re having a family party tonight with the grandkids with a ‘be what you want to be theme’. "I feel like if a girl from Texas can be an MBE, anything is possible.”
Elsewhere, the Lead Cancer Nurse for Hywel Dda University Health Board, Gina Beard, has received an MBE.
Gina was involved in the fund-raising efforts for the new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
She was awarded the honour for services to cancer nursing.
Euros Hefin Edwards, the Watch Manager for the Crymych Fire Station on the Ceredigion border has received a BEM.
Euros, who has worked for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for nearly 45 years, was honoured for services to fire and rescue.
Elsewhere, Dame Shirley Bassey will receive an Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to music.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion.
“To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, click here to find out more about how you can put them forward.