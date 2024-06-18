A former Ceredigion school has placed on the open market with an asking price of £165,000.
Beulah primary school closed its doors five years ago and members of Ceredigion County Council Cabinet agreed in January to sell former primary schools in Beulah, Cribyn and Cilcennin.
Back in 2019, councillors voted to close Beulah and Cilcennin Primary Schools – along with Trewen – because of falling pupil numbers and increasing costs, while Ysgol Cribyn ceased being a community school in 2009.
In January, members heard, in the case of Beulah, it was recommended to offer the building and yard for sale on the open market, the play area being currently leased to the community council, to be reviewed later when it is scheduled for renewal.
“Its location in the Teifi SAC catchment area, and the subsequent restrictions due to phosphate considerations have meant that opportunities to realise maximum value have been limited,” the report said, adding: “However, there remains interest from local businesses in purchasing the building for commercial use.”
Members also heard: “As a former school, the local community has been consulted about its potential use for community purposes. No specific interest has been highlighted for its use as a community facility. Local representatives have indicated potential interest among local businesses in purchasing the asset.”
Beulah school, with a freehold sale price of £165,000, is listed on the business properties section of the county council’s website.
Accompanying documents say: “A former school located within Beulah. Potential for alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary consents. The building has former playground areas located to the front and rear.”
Since its closure, Cribyn primary school has been used by local community groups for events and meetings, as there is an absence of any other community facility in the village.
At the January meeting, members heard there were hopes a community group could buy it from the council, subject to funding.
In the case of Cilcennin, members heard the site had been empty since its closure, with interest shown by a local community group in purchasing it, subject to fundraising.