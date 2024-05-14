BLUE flags will be flown at four Ceredigion beaches this year.
The prestigious flags – the gold standard for beach quality worldwide – have been awarded to Borth, Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog and Tresaith.
Poppit Sands on the other side of the Teifi also achieved Blue Flag status for 2024.
Aberporth however, which achieved a Blue Flag in 2023, misses out this year, but did achieve the Seaside award.
The other beaches achieving the Seaside Award, which recognises beaches that have an overall ‘Good’ standard of water quality, public facilities, safety provision and management, are Clarach, Aberystwyth North, New Quay Harbour and New Quay Dolau/North.
Beaches at Llanrhystud, Cilborth-Llangrannog, Penbryn and Mwnt obtained te coveted rural Green Coast Award, which recognises beaches of high environmental quality.
Reacting to the announcement, Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, welcomed the ‘fantastic news’ that so many of Ceredigion’s beaches continue to be recognised with these quality assurance awards.
He said: “I am delighted to see that Blue, Green, and Seaside Awards and plaques will again be given pride of place at Ceredigion’s most popular bathing beaches in 2024.
“We are fully expecting to see many locals and visitors alike enjoying themselves along the Ceredigion coastline, particularly after such a long and wet winter.
“I would again like to express my thanks to the many local community individuals, voluntary groups, organisations and indeed the business sector in continuing to champion the Caru Ceredigion mantra by undertaking regular beach, promenade and foreshore cleans, in addition to environmental conservation and wildlife education efforts, and beach and water safety activities along the County’s coastline.
“Without this support, we would simply not be able to put forward so many of our beaches and successfully obtain these prestigious awards, which place Ceredigion beaches amongst the very best of coastal destinations both in Wales and the UK, and forming an integral part of the local tourism economy.”
All designated bathing waters in Wales are monitored by Natural Resources Wales from May to September, annually.
There are however no awards in Gwynedd after the county council decided not to apply.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Our beaches are as clean, safe and popular as they have always been. Water quality is measured regularly, with many beaches achieving the highest standard of ‘excellent’.
“Blue Flag is just one accreditation scheme which evaluates beaches based on various criteria.
“Some of the requirements are expensive and at odds with established beach management arrangements in North West Wales so we decided not to apply this year.
“Our beaches remain amongst the best in Wales and will continue to attract thousands of visitors again this summer.”
Congratulating those with beach awards in 2024, Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: "We're delighted to see another successful year of Coast Awards here in Wales, with 49 stunning locations recognised among the world's best.
"Achieving these prestigious awards means meeting rigorous standards put in place to ensure the safe enjoyment of visitors now and in years to come.”
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Wales boasts some of Europe's finest beaches and water quality, and the global recognition of our coastline is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of so many people, today we celebrate the announcement of 49 winners for the Wales Coast Awards 2024.”
Beach awards 2024
Here is a full list of award-winning beaches across Wales
Blue Flag (24)
Bridgend:
Rest Bay
Trecco Bay
Porthcawl Marina
Carmarthenshire:
Cefn Sidan
Ceredigion:
Borth
Llangrannog
Tresaith
Aberystwyth South
Denbighshire:
Prestatyn Central
Pembrokeshire:
Newgale
Saundersfoot
Dale
Whitesands
Coppet Hall
Tenby South
Tenby North
Tenby Castle
Poppit Sands
Broadhaven North
Swansea:
Caswell Bay
Langland Bay
Port Eynon
Swansea Marina
Vale of Glamorgan:
Penarth Marina
Seaside Award
Ceredigion:
Aberystwyth North
New Quay Harbour
Aberporth
Clarach
Traeth y Dolau
Denbighshire:
Rhyl Central
Neath Port Talbot:
Aberavon
Vale of Glamorgan:
Whitmore Bay
Jacksons Bay
Cold Knap
Llantwit Major
Green Coast Award
Anglesey:
Silver Bay, Rhoscolyn
Ceredigion:
Cilborth
Llanrhystud
Mwnt
Penbryn
Pembrokeshire:
Abereiddy
Freshwater East
Manorbier
Penally
Caerfai
Druidstone
West Angle Bay
Swansea:
Bracelet Bay