A call to be allowed to build four affordable homes near Cardigan, to all be occupied by members of the same family next to the existing family home, is expected to be refused by county planners.
In an application before Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee meeting of 14 August, Celyn, Sara and Carys Jukes seek permission for the four ‘discount-for-sale’ three and four-bed detached homes in a line at Drws Y Coed, Cae Morgan Road - currently an agricultural field next to an existing family home.
A supporting statement says: “The three daughters currently reside at Drws Y Coed with their parents, who run Mark Jukes Containers, a very successful family business in Cardigan.
“Celyn, Sara and Carys have lived at Drws Y Coed since birth.
“Due to their personal and family ties to Cae Morgan Road, it is such that they seek to build homes on the land to the rear of Drws Y Coed. This will provide independent living accommodation where they can settle and continue to live, work and raise a family within their local community.”
The application says property searches have been undertaken for alternative homes locally, in the range of £300,000 to £350,000, most in need of modernisation or repair.
The application has been supported by Cardigan Town Council but concerns have been raised by members of the public on the impact on neighbouring properties.
A report for committee members says the application is recommended for refusal on grounds including it goes against planning policy as it is in an open countryside location, the application “fails to demonstrate that the proposed occupiers of the dwellings are in real affordable housing need, with their search focusing on properties up to a value of £350,000,” and “there is no real need for the proposed occupiers to live at the application site, and is rather a desire to live close to the family”.
It adds: “The proposed dwelling, by reason of their scale, would not meet a genuine affordable housing need, and should be discounted by 50 per cent if members were minded to grant planning permission.”