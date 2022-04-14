Four people rescued in thick fog
Four people had to be rescued when thick fog descended at sea.
Aberdyfi lifeboat crew was called out to yesterday evening (Wednesday) to rescue the crew and their boat.
An Aberdyfi Lifeboat spokesperson said: “The lifeboat launched at 4.42pm to a rib with four people on board that had been fogged in.
“Using radar and direction finding equipment we were able to locate the vessel and guide them back to church bay.
“The fog was thick with 20m visibility and required careful navigation by the lifeboat crew at low speed.
“In such conditions it was a great call by the ribs crew to ask for assistance.”
The spokesperson added: “Remember, if you see anyone in trouble in the sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to relax, spread out your arms and legs and #FloatToLive.”
