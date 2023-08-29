A FESTIVAL will be held in Penparcau next month to celebrate Pendinas.
The Pendinas Archaeology Festival will take place on Saturday, 16 September, between 10am and 4pm.
This is a community archaeology festival celebrating the Pendinas Hillfort Community Archaeology Project.
There will be activities throughout the day in the local Penparcau Community Hwb with talks, stands, and tea and cakes in the afternoon.
There will be guided tours of the hillfort and the opportunity to meet and talk with volunteers excavating an Iron Age roundhouse within the hillfort.
The festival is part of a two-year partnership project between the Royal Commission and Dyfed Archaeological Trust and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with additional support from Cadw.
Over the last six months the project had its first archaeology excavation staffed by 50 local volunteers, been working with over 100 children from the local primary school and leading numerous walks for local community groups.
The event is free.